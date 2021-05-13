LSV Asset Management Sells 16,837 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.52% of Rocky Brands worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

RCKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

