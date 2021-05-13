LSV Asset Management Sells 19,300 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.74% of Malibu Boats worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.