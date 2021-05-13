LSV Asset Management Sells 24,300 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.17% of The Aaron’s worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

