LSV Asset Management Sells 28,800 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.72% of Great Western Bancorp worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWB. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

