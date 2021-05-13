LSV Asset Management Sells 428,425 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 428,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.92% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $147,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

