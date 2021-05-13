LSV Asset Management Sells 48,455 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Boise Cascade worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $512,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

