LSV Asset Management Sells 55,900 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

