LSV Asset Management Sells 74,700 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Fabrinet worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,612,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

