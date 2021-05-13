LSV Asset Management Sells 8,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.59% of Peoples Bancorp worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEBO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PEBO stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

