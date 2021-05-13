LSV Asset Management Sells 9,500 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.63% of Beazer Homes USA worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

