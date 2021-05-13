LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.49% of Arconic worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

