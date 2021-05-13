Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

