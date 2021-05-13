Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 151,490.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,441,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436,831 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,758,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 110,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,070,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,564 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

