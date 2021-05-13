Lumentum’s (LITE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

LITE traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. 90,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,804. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

