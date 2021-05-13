Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,827. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

