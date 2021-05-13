Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Graham Wardlow Sells 6,400 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $622.56 million, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Luxfer by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
