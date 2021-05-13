Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Graham Wardlow Sells 6,400 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $622.56 million, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Luxfer by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

