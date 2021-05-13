LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €629.00 ($740.00).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC traded down €2.10 ($2.47) during trading on Thursday, reaching €610.20 ($717.88). 421,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €601.74 and its 200 day moving average is €525.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.