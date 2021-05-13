LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

