LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.92 and the lowest is $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 539.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $116.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.