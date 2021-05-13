Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Research analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

LU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 131,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,637. Lufax has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $372,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

