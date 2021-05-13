Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.01. The stock had a trading volume of 349,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.09 and its 200 day moving average is $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

