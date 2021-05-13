Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 126,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

