Mainstreet Equity (NYSE:MEQ) PT Raised to $90.00

Mainstreet Equity (NYSE:MEQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

