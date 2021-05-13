Maker 1-Day Volume Tops $822.38 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,757.91 or 0.09442616 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $822.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,709 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

