Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

