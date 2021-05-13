MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MNGPY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

