MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MNGPY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.