Maple Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $366,267.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $23.22 or 0.00046205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

