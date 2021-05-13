Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

MRO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 257,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,248,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

