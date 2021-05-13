Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRO. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

MRO stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

