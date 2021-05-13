Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

