Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

