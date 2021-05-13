Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 5%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 5,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 302,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

