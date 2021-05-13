Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 3,204,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,790. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

In other news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

