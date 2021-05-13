MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $1,354,830.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.22. 429,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.