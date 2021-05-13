Marlin Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $107.71 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

