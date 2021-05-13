Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

