Marriott International’s (MAR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

