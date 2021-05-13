Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.65. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 265,706 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 2.99.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

