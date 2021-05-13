Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 526,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,640,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

