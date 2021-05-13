Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

