MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Shares of MCFT traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 11,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,257. The company has a market cap of $606.37 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

