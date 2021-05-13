MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,497,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 843,953 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.