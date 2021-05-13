Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Philip D. Eigenmann Sells 10,861 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,579. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -214.57, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

