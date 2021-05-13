Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.68. 5,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTLS. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
