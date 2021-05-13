Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.68. 5,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTLS. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

