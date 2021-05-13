Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,585 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 94,701 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $105,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

