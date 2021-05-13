MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Hits $128,878.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $920,210.39 and approximately $128,878.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,730.67 or 1.00272555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $779.56 or 0.01571836 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00728234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00224094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006204 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.