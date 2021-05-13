Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

