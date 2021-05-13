MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 9,562 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 517,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.