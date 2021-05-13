MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 9,562 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.
Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 517,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
