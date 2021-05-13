MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $298,685.24 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

MXL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 517,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

