MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $298,685.24 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.
MXL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 517,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
